Buffalo Public Schools distributing seven day meal kits for the last 2 weeks of summer

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School is fast approaching, and in preparation, Buffalo Public Schools is distributing meals to help families during those last two weeks of summer.
On Tuesdays Aug. 23 and 30 from 9-11 a.m., select schools will be distributing breakfast and lunch entrees with fresh produce and dairy items. These items are available to families with students in the Buffalo community.
Schools offering this service include:
West zone:
- 30- Frank A. Sedita - 21 Lowell Pl. 14213
- 207- Lafayette High School – 370 Lafayette Ave 14213
Northeast zone:
- 156- Frederick Law Olmsted 319 Suffolk Ave. 14215
- 335- 363 Bennett H.S.– 2885 Main St. 14214
Northwest zone:
- 65- Roosevelt Academy – 249 Skillen St. 14207
- 94- West Hertel Academy – 489 Hertel Ave. 14207
South zone:
- 27- Hillary Park Academy - 73 Pawnee Pkwy. 14210
- 93- Southside Academy – 430 Southside Pkwy. 14220
East zone:
- 74- Hamlin Park Elementary – 126 Donaldson Rd. 14208
- 92- BUILD Academy – 340 Fougeron St. 14211
Downtown zone:
- 95- Waterfront Elementary – 95 Fourth St. 14202
Any child 18 years of age and under may receive the meal kits and adults can pick up meals for their household members. People are asked to bring bags to carry out the meals.
These distributions are first come, first served.