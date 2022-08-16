Buffalo Public Schools distributing seven day meal kits for the last 2 weeks of summer

A seven-day meal distribution will take place on Tuesday the last two weeks of August from 9-11 a.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — School is fast approaching, and in preparation, Buffalo Public Schools is distributing meals to help families during those last two weeks of summer.

On Tuesdays Aug. 23 and 30 from 9-11 a.m., select schools will be distributing breakfast and lunch entrees with fresh produce and dairy items. These items are available to families with students in the Buffalo community.

Schools offering this service include:

West zone:

30- Frank A. Sedita - 21 Lowell Pl. 14213

207- Lafayette High School – 370 Lafayette Ave 14213

Northeast zone:

156- Frederick Law Olmsted 319 Suffolk Ave. 14215

335- 363 Bennett H.S.– 2885 Main St. 14214

Northwest zone:

65- Roosevelt Academy – 249 Skillen St. 14207

94- West Hertel Academy – 489 Hertel Ave. 14207

South zone:

27- Hillary Park Academy - 73 Pawnee Pkwy. 14210

93- Southside Academy – 430 Southside Pkwy. 14220

East zone:

74- Hamlin Park Elementary – 126 Donaldson Rd. 14208

92- BUILD Academy – 340 Fougeron St. 14211

Downtown zone:

95- Waterfront Elementary – 95 Fourth St. 14202

Any child 18 years of age and under may receive the meal kits and adults can pick up meals for their household members. People are asked to bring bags to carry out the meals.