Buffalo Public Schools hold open interviews for bus aides

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools is looking to fill positions for new bus aides for its upcoming 2023-24 school year.
Open interviews for these positions will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts on, 450 Masten Avenue.
BPS said a good candidate would look like someone who can complete the civil service application and brings these materials to the open interview
- Photo identification as proof of residence in Buffalo.
- At least three (3) of the documents below are dated within the past three months:
- Lease or mortgage statement
- Utility, phone, or cable bill
- Bank statement
- Vehicle registration or insurance
- County Budget Sheet
- Medical bill
“Now is a perfect time to become a school bus aide for the Buffalo Public Schools because job offers will be made on the spot,” Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams said. “I encourage those individuals interested in becoming a school bus aide to take advance of these job opportunities.”
To learn more about opportunities through the Buffalo Public Schools visit www.buffaloschools.org