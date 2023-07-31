Buffalo Public Schools hold open interviews for bus aides

Buffalo Public Schools is looking to fill more positions for bus aides for the upcoming 2023-24 school year.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools is looking to fill positions for new bus aides for its upcoming 2023-24 school year.

Open interviews for these positions will be held on Saturday, August 5 from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts on, 450 Masten Avenue.

BPS said a good candidate would look like someone who can complete the civil service application and brings these materials to the open interview

Photo identification as proof of residence in Buffalo. At least three (3) of the documents below are dated within the past three months:

Lease or mortgage statement

Utility, phone, or cable bill

Bank statement

Vehicle registration or insurance

County Budget Sheet

Medical bill

“Now is a perfect time to become a school bus aide for the Buffalo Public Schools because job offers will be made on the spot,” Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams said. “I encourage those individuals interested in becoming a school bus aide to take advance of these job opportunities.”