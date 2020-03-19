BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just because school isn't in session for the next few weeks doesn't mean students can't still learn.

Buffalo Public School teachers gathered books and other learning materials, and First Student buses dropped them off at students' homes Thursday.

More than 130 buses stopped by the school district's service center to pick up boxes and bags filled with homework assignments and other supplies so students can continue their education at home for the time being.

The materials were distributed to roughly 7,000 elementary students across the district.

District staff — from security to custodians — ditched their regular job titles and instead spent their day sorting, packing and loading buses.

Boxes were piled up and organized by student, street and zip code.

Once a bus was done with a drop, it was back to the service center to pick up and deliver more.

