Buffalo Public Schools cancels all outside activities Wednesday due to air quality

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools announced Tuesday that the district will be canceling all outdoor activities during the school day Wednesday because of the air quality across WNY.

The district said the decision was made as a precaution after an Air Quality Alert was issued by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation for all of Western New York on Wednesday.

The alert was issued because of wildfires north of Montreal, Canada which have caused a change in the regional air quality across the entire Northeastern United States.

The district said it recommends that children with respiratory issues, such as asthma, limit their time outdoors. The high amount of fine particulate matter in the air should be taken very seriously.