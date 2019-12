BUFFALO, N.Y. — Ahead of the impending poor weather, Buffalo Public Schools have cancelled all after school activities for Wednesday.

The superintendent's office says they're cancelling after school activities due to safety concerns. Cancellations include extended learning time, all athletic events and practices and adult education.

Channel 2 News will have the latest weather forecast and closings online and on the air.

RELATED: Storm Team 2 Weather Forecast

RELATED: Lake effect snow could impact Wednesday commutes