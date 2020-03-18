BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Public Schools began distributing meals to students along with their coursework at sites across the city Tuesday morning.

2 On Your Side checked in with five schools on Buffalo Public School's distribution list. There are 28 locations, and your child does not have to attend Buffalo Public Schools in order to get a meal. Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash says the meals are available to any child who needs it.

Schools started distributing meals at 11 a.m. and continued through 1 p.m. They will be open Monday through Friday, while schools are closed through April 20.

The district believes 40,000 to 50,000 meals will distributed each day, while schools are closed to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

Many of the schools 2 On Your Side checked out Tuesday morning had lines. The longest one was outside Charles Drew Magnet School, where only ten people were being let in at a time.

Some told 2 On Your Side they waited in line for more than 20 minutes.

The meals included a microwavable one, a bagged lunch, salads, fruit, vegetables and milk. It also included coursework for up to five weeks.

"It's going to be a struggle for everybody and we just all have to come together, make sure we check in on our elderly because those are the ones who really can't get out, keep our kids home, see to it that they do their homework and take it one day at a time," said Kim Guthrie, a BPS grandparent.

Another woman in line said she wishes people would practice social distancing in those lines.

Over at Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy, school staff had parents stay in their cars. Instead, they brought over the food and coursework over to parents.

Almost everyone 2 On Your Side talked to at the distribution centers couldn't stress enough how Buffalo is the city of good neighbors, and now is the time to step up and help each other out.

One woman says she's retired. She's told some neighbors she'd watch their kids while they are at work.

While some are figuring out how to help those who need it the most, other parents are just trying to figure out how to explain to their kids why everything is changing because of the coronavirus.

"We just explain everything, you've got to be safe because of this whole virus thing going on so basically you get all your schoolwork and get everything done. So we'll get some things to eat and we'll stay home until we get things under control," said Darnell Jonnes, a BPS parent of three.

"My stepson is autistic so he really doesn't know a lot about it but I'm probably going to sit him down and have lunch with him later and explain a little bit more to him." said Luis Rivera, a BPS parent.

See below for a full list of distribution sites:

