Buffalo Public Schools addressing May 14 with healing summit for students

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In less than one month, it will be one year since the Tops mass shooting on Jefferson Avenue. Since then, there has been a renewed focus on mental health all across the country.

Buffalo Public Schools are taking measures into their own hands to help with trauma many may have experienced.

School leaders say they really got to hear the voices of their students — in a different kind of way. They also say they think they are on the right track to healing their young people.

This is the first time the district brought students together in-person to address what happened on May 14 and how they have responded since. The district brought two nationally recognized mental health experts to lead the program, Dr. Angel Acosta and Justis Lopez.

There were panel discussions, healing circles, and motivational speeches. The lives of the Buffalo 10 were also honored. The Adejembefola Dance Troupe also performed West African dances and music.

Experts say they can't fix problems, but they can give breathing and mindfulness techniques to try to help students cope with trauma.

Both school leaders and students say they were empowered.

"I feel like I can center myself and my own grief and that I have empowered our young people to center their own grief around this horrific tragedy as well- and turn it into something positive to elevate our community and to center joy despite the racist massacre," Dr. Fatima Morrell, chief of the district's Office of Culturally and Linguistically Responsive Initiatives (OCLRI).

"I feel like these events, even though they were tragic, they changed Buffalo forever and the way it's changing right now, it changed Buffalo in a good direction. Buffalo as a community was very knit together, but now more than ever. We are really really close, very very close," Abijah Johnson, a senior at Research Laboratory High said.

Students also learned about generational trauma and different ways to express emotions.

Experts say, normally, healing summits like this one cost thousands of dollars. And usually, people who need them can't afford to go to those retreats. Because of this summit, students have those healing tools in their back pockets and will now be able to share them with their classmates, friends, and family.