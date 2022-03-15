Buffalo Public Schools addresses student safety in letter to parents

The BPS interim superintendent is asking parents to talk to their children about their feelings and to watch for any signs of trouble, like aggression or withdrawal.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dr. Tonja Williams, the interim superintendent of Buffalo Public School District, shared some words of advice with the community on Monday as "limited but concerning issues" have occurred in the district over the past few weeks.

In a letter to parents and staff, Williams said the district has faced bullying, fights and other "disturbing behavior" over the last few weeks and she wants parents to lend a helping hand. Williams is asking parents to talk to their children about their feelings and to watch for any signs of trouble, like aggression or withdrawal. She also suggests keeping an eye on their social media accounts.

Williams also notes that parents and caregivers should always contact the school or police if they suspect any problems that could impact school safety.

The letter read in part, "Please know that ALL threats and actions involving student altercations, fights, and violent acts are taken very seriously and are thoroughly investigated. To ensure student equity, excellence, and empowerment in this district, we continue to provide wraparound support and programs to address fighting such as restorative justice, conflict resolution measures, parent meetings, social and emotional support, parent engagement and public safety resources."

The letter also asks parents and caregivers to discuss the importance of "appropriate behavior at school" with students, noting that consequences for inappropriate behavior can be found in the Buffalo Public School District’s Code of Conduct.

"We will continue to explore additional trainings, partnerships, and awareness for teachers and staff, as well as educational opportunities for students, and open dialogue to ensure that our district is on the right track," the letter said.

