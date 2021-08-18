Apparel featuring Buffalo Proud design to benefit the city mission unveiled

T-shirts and hats with the Buffalo Proud logo design will be sold starting August 18.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Wednesday, Buffalo Proud and 26 Shirts unveiled a new T-shirt and hat apparel design to directly benefit the Buffalo City Mission.

The apparel featuring the Buffalo Proud logo design will be on sale starting August 18. Each item sold will be donated to Buffalo City Mission’s programs and services. The cost of the T-shirt and hat are both $8 each.

"The Buffalo City Mission is honored to be chosen as the Charity of Choice by Buffalo Proud and 26 Shirts for this exciting and meaningful campaign," said Aubrey Calhoun, associate executive director of the Buffalo City Mission. "This unique design is something that we can all wear to show the pride in our city and commitment to helping others build a pathway to a new life."

Buffalo City Mission was chosen to be this year’s Buffalo Proud donation recipient after being vetted and reviewed by the organization’s selection committee.

"Buffalo Proud’s vision of creating hope for a brighter tomorrow is a natural extension of the critical work Buffalo City Mission provides in our community," said Buffalo Proud Founder Alden Schutte. “Working together with 26 Shirts, we have created a design that embodies our city’s community spirit while directly benefiting our neighbors in need."

Apparel with the graphic will be sold immediately online through 26 Shirts’ website. T-shirts and hats will also be sold at 26 Shirts’ retail showroom located in the Tri-Main Center starting in September.

"26 Shirts is a company rooted in supporting families and organizations across our community that needs assistance. By partnering with both Buffalo Proud and the Buffalo City Mission, we’re able to do just that," said Del Reid, founder of 26 Shirts. "Buffalo Proud’s signature buffalo-head design brings the passion seen in the 80s towards our city back, and with it, the ability to improve the lives of those in need."