BUFFALO, NY - Those who think there aren't enough places to park in downtown Buffalo will like this story -- the city has released details on a plan to add more than 500 metered parking spaces downtown.

The plan also includes higher rates for on-street parking in some places.

The extra spaces we're talking about would only be in downtown Buffalo, especially the area around KeyBank Center, at Canalside. Neighborhoods like Allentown and Elmwood, where a lot of people think more parking is needed, wouldn't be getting them.

Near KeyBank Center, on streets such as Perry and South Park, where on-street parking is not allowed, they'd be adding spots for $2 per hour between 4 and 10 pm. The new spots at Canalside would also be two bucks an hour from 7am to 10pm, and they'd also replace some free parking spots that are already there.

The city's parking commissioner, Kevin Helfer says this is not about making the city more money, but addressing complaints that there's not enough parking.

"Access, we have to create more access to downtown, downtown is becoming a destination it's a new urbanism you got incredible vitality so what we're hearing from the community is the creation for more parking spaces," Helfer said.

Under the plan, the city would double the normal one-dollar an hour rates at Erie Basin Marina and on streets around Niagara Square and busy streets like Chippewa and Main. They say the new spots won't affect any bike lanes and you can still park for free on the street on Sundays.

This proposed parking plan now goes to Buffalo Common Council. Mayor Byron Brown's administration would like to see the plan approved sometime in 2019.

Helfer says the city is not sure how much it could make per year on the new parking plan.

Here's a list of some streets impacted under the plan:

Near Canalside and the KeyBank Center:

$2.00/hour 4pm - 10pm

Lloyd

Hanover

Perry

South Park

Mississippi

Chicago

$4.00/10 hours 7am - 10pm

Exchange Street (between Washington and Michigan)

$2.00/hour 7am - 10pm

Erie

Perry Blvd.

Pearl (between Church and Exchange)

Seneca and Swan (between Washington and Franklin)

Niagara Square:

$2.00/hour 7am - 10pm

Streets around Niagara Square including Church, Court, Genesee, Delaware, Franklin, Ellicott

Lafayette Square to the 33:

$2.00/10 hours 7am - 10pm

Streets between Michigan and Elm from Division to Genesee

North of Niagara Square:

$2.00/10 hours 7am - 10pm

From Huron to Edward between Main Street and Delaware