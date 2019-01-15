BUFFALO, N.Y. — Several Buffalo priests are named in a new list from the Northeast Province Jesuits as having credible allegations of sexual abuse.

The eight local priests on the list have ties to either Canisius High School, Canisius College, St. Ann's Parish or St. Michael's Parish.

You can read the full letter along with the link here.

Provincial Fr. John J. Cecero says in a letter published with the list that a majority of the accusations came years after each incident allegedly happened. Cecero goes on to say that any priest with credible allegations made against him was removed from ministries involving children.