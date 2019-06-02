BUFFALO, N.Y. — Father Joesph P. Friel has been dead for over 20 years, but we are only now uncovering the stories of pain he's been accused of inflicting.

At least eight people, from three different parishes in the Buffalo Catholic diocese say they were sexually abused as children by Friel in the 60's and 70's.

“We were told to respect not just adults, but priests and nuns. They were special. You just didn’t say, ‘no’,” says Christopher Szuflita, one of Father Friel's vocal victims.

Over a 34 year career, Father Friel had 14 different assignments within the diocese. At seven of these, it appears Friel was at the post for only a year.

This kind of regular movement of a priest is a red flag says Judith Burns-Quinn, a spokeswoman for the Survivor Network of those Abused by Priests.

“It tells you if a priest gets in trouble, they move him. Instead of taking care of the problem, they move priests and they have done that for decades,” says Burns-Quinn.

More on this story tonight with 2 On Your Side.