A Buffalo post office renamed in honor of WWII veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Congressman Brian Higgins announced Monday that a bill designating a local post office to honor a WWII veteran was approved.

According to the news release, bill H.R. 2142 now designates the Central Park Post Office as “Indiana Hunt-Martin Post Office Building.” It was named in honor of Women’s Army Corps veteran Indiana Hunt-Martin. She was a member of the first African American WAC unit and the only one to serve in WWII.

“There are Post Offices named for Presidents and famous celebrities, but I might argue that there would be none more fitting than one paying tribute to the legacy of Indiana Hunt- Martin and her service to the Six Triple Eight Central Postal Battalion, ”Higgins said.

Indiana Hunt-Martin was a also member of the Six Triple Eight Central Postal Directory Battalion during WWII, which processed and routed undelivered mail sent between families in the United States and Americans stationed in Europe.

According to the news release, from 1978 until her passing on September 21, 2020, she went to the post office on Manhattan Avenue at least once a week to purchase stamps, pick up mail, and send letters.

Hunt-Martin graduated from Niagara Falls High School in 1940 and worked at the Carborundum Company before joining the Women’s Army Corps in September of 1944.

After receiving an honorable discharge from the United States Army in November of 1945, she worked for the New York State Department of Labor in New York City, Niagara Falls, and Buffalo for 41 years until she retired in 1987.

Throughout her life and military service, Hunt-Martin experienced racism and sexism firsthand, but no amount of discrimination prevented her from serving her country, according to the news release.

Higgins said Hunt-Martin was laid to rest at Oakwood Cemetery in Niagara Falls and before her passing, "she was both honored and excited when she learned that the post office would be renamed for her."

Higgins introduced the legislation to rename the Manhattan Avenue post office in honor of Indiana Hunt-Martin in May of 2021. The Senate version of the bill passed the House Monday.