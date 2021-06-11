Buffalo Porchfest returns to the Elmwood Village

Hundreds of musicians and bands will take their talents to the porches of businesses and homes Saturday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Porchfest is returning Saturday, June 12 with 65 porches hosting hundreds of bands and musicians in the Elmwood Village and surrounding neighborhoods.

Usually, the event happens in May, but was pushed back this year due to planning and organizers wanted to wait to see what restrictions would be lifted. The Elmwood Village Association decided on the date of this year's Porchfest to replace the Allentown Arts Festival, which normally takes place this weekend in June.

Elmwood Village Association Executive Director, James Chichocki, tells 2 On Your Side that "we decided it would be the perfect to land on so that we can still bring some art and entertainment to the people of Buffalo."

How it started: How it's going: pic.twitter.com/e4Itd4xCEi — Elmwood Village (@ElmwoodVillage) June 10, 2021

This is the 8th year of Buffalo Porchfest and it will be a bit different; but, those attending won't notice any big changes. Every business and community member hosting a band or musician had to sign a release agreeing they would follow and encourage state and county health guidelines. Organizers also spaced out acts performing at the same location to give time for the artists and their fans to move in and move out.

Despite the later date and the pandemic, organizers are excited for people to get out and enjoy this year's Porchfest and expect crowds to just as big, if not bigger than years past.

Therese Deutschlander is President of the Elmwood Village Association and a local business owner. She tells 2 On Your Side that this weekend, "is so crucial to Elmwood Village for the businesses and just for the overall atmosphere that life is returning to normal, you can take off your mask and smile, see your friends, be outside and feel safe."

Buffalo Porchfest is happening on Saturday, June 12 from 1 p.m. until 6 p.m. You can find an interactive map with the list of porches, bands, and performance times here.