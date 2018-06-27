BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo residents will get some relief from this weekend's heat wave after all.

Mayor Byron Brown's office issued a statement that 9 of the 10 city pools will be open this Saturday, a day earlier than originally planned. Some pools are normally closed on Saturdays, but due to the high temperatures in the forecast, they will be open this weekend.

The only pools that will remain closed because of construction is Shoshone and Lovejoy.

There was some confusion as to when the pools would open. A Buffalo Police Department Facebook post Tuesday incorrectly said that city pools would open on Wednesday. BPD changed that post to say July 1, the long-planned opening date.

That would have meant pools wouldn't be open Saturday, when the heat index is expected to be in the triple digits.

The City decided Wednesday afternoon to go ahead and open most pools a day early, presumably due to the heat wave.

2 On Your Side hopes to speak with city officials about this decision.

Here are the locations of Buffalo splash pads and public pools:

SPLASH PADS (open now):

MLK Humboldt Basin - Best & Fillmore

Centennial - Foot of Porter in LaSalle Park

Houghton Park - Foot of Spann Street, off Clinton

Cazenovia Park - Near the Cazenovia Casino

Lanigan Park - South Park Avenue, near Louisiana

Schiller Park - Sprenger Avenue

Kensington Pool grounds - Kensington, at Grider

Allison Pool grounds - Reese Street

Roosevelt Park - Foot of Roosevelt Avenue

PUBLIC POOLS (9 of the 10 to open June 30):

ALLISON POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

50 REES STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14213 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAYS

CAZENOVIA INDOOR POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

626 ABBOTT ROAD, BUFFALO, NY 14210 9AM-8PM; WEEKENDS 11AM-6:30PM

CLOSED MONDAYS

CENTENNIAL POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

5 PORTER AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14201 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAYS

CROWLEY WADING POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

TONAWANDA ST/CROWLEY ST BUFFALO, NY 14207 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAYS

HOUGHTON POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

36 SPANN STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14206 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAYS

JFK POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

114 HICKORY STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14204 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAYS

KENSINGTON POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

665 KENSINGTON AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14215 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAYS

LOVEJOY INDOOR POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

1171 E. LOVEJOY STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14206 9AM-8PM; WEEKENDS 11AM-6:30PM

CLOSED TUESDAYS

MASTEN POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

224 BEST STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14209 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAYS

MLK WADING POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

175 NORTH PARADE AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14208 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAYS

RIVERSIDE POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

2505 NIAGARA STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14207 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAYS

SHOSHONE POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

467 BEARD AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14214 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAYS

