BUFFALO, N.Y. — I'f you're looking for a way to beat the heat, all of the City of Buffalo pools and splash pads are open!

Here are the locations of Buffalo splash pads and public pools:

SPLASH PADS (open now):

MLK Humboldt Basin - Best & Fillmore

Centennial - Foot of Porter in LaSalle Park

Houghton Park - Foot of Spann Street, off Clinton

Cazenovia Park - Near the Cazenovia Casino

Lanigan Park - South Park Avenue, near Louisiana

Schiller Park - Sprenger Avenue

Kensington Pool grounds - Kensington, at Grider

Allison Pool grounds - Reese Street

Roosevelt Park - Foot of Roosevelt Avenue

PUBLIC POOLS (8 of the 10 to open June 30):

ALLISON POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

50 REES STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14213 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAYS

CAZENOVIA INDOOR POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

626 ABBOTT ROAD, BUFFALO, NY 14210 9AM-8PM; WEEKENDS 11AM-6:30PM

CLOSED MONDAYS

CENTENNIAL POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

5 PORTER AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14201 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAYS

CROWLEY WADING POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

TONAWANDA ST/CROWLEY ST BUFFALO, NY 14207 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAYS

HOUGHTON POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

36 SPANN STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14206 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAYS

JFK POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

114 HICKORY STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14204 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAYS

KENSINGTON POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

665 KENSINGTON AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14215 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAYS

LOVEJOY INDOOR POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

1171 E. LOVEJOY STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14206 9AM-8PM; WEEKENDS 11AM-6:30PM

CLOSED TUESDAYS (CLOSED FOR CONSTRUCTION)

MASTEN POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

224 BEST STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14209 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAYS

MLK WADING POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

175 NORTH PARADE AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14208 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAYS

RIVERSIDE POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

2505 NIAGARA STREET, BUFFALO, NY 14207 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SUNDAYS

SHOSHONE POOL HOURS OF OPERATION

467 BEARD AVENUE, BUFFALO, NY 14214 11AM-7PM

CLOSED SATURDAYS (CLOSED FOR CONSTRUCTION)

For moe information, you can visit the City of Buffalo's website.

