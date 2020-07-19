Buffalo Police: Woman shot in the leg Sunday morning

Police say a 26-year-old Buffalo woman arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital in a personal vehicle at 6:15 a.m. She had been shot in the lower leg.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

The Buffalo woman was later transferred from Kenmore Mercy Hospital to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Delaware Avenue during some type of domestic dispute.