Buffalo Police: Woman shot in the leg Sunday morning

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Police say a 26-year-old Buffalo woman arrived at Kenmore Mercy Hospital in a personal vehicle at 6:15 a.m. She had been shot in the lower leg. 

The Buffalo woman was later transferred from Kenmore Mercy Hospital to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are investigating whether the shooting happened in the 2600 block of Delaware Avenue during some type of domestic dispute.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

