BUFFALO, N.Y. — A 20-year-old woman was shot early Sunday morning in the city near Berkshire Avenue and Bailey Avenue, according to Buffalo Police.

Police say the shooting happened just before 3 a.m.

The woman was taken to ECMC where she is currently listed in serious condition. Her identity has not been released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Department's confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

