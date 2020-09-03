BUFFALO, N.Y. —

Meet justice -- the newest addition to the Buffalo police force.

She is a two year old German Shepherd from the Netherlands. Now she is partnered with officer Dan Ahearn, a nine year veteran of the Buffalo Police Department.

Justice and Ahearn will be a patrol/narcotics K-9 unit, according to the Department's Facebook post

Before the pair hits the street on patrol and searching for drugs - they will head to Canada for an extensive police K-9 academy.

The Buffalo Police Department posted on Facebook thanking the community for its donations and for buying blue pumpkins last fall, all which were used to help buy Justice.

