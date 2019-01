BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo police officer was hospitalized after being involved in an accident at Mills and Sycamore streets on Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 6:20 a.m. Saturday. The Buffalo Police Department said the officer's patrol vehicle was struck by another vehicle while he was responding to a call.

The officer was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment.

The civilian driver initially declined medical attention, and police added that charges are now pending.