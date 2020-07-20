Buffalo Police vehicle involved in crash Sunday night

Police say both officers and a person from the other vehicle were taken to ECMC to be evaluated for minor injuries.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is investigating a car crash that happened Sunday night involving one of its patrol vehicles.

A police car from the Buffalo Police Department's "D" district was involved in a crash with another vehicle around 8:50 p.m. Police say the crash happened near the intersection of Elmwood Avenue and Forest Avenue.

Police say both officers and a person from the other vehicle were taken to ECMC to be evaluated for minor injuries.

The accident investigation unit and internal affairs are both investigating the incident.