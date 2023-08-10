Buffalo Police spends time at William Emslie YMCA Camp for aquatics demonstrations

The Buffalo Police spent time at William Emslie YMCA Camp on Wednesday to show campers what the Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team does.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police spent time at William Emslie YMCA Camp on Wednesday to show campers what the Underwater Rescue and Recovery Team does.

They showcased the underwater gear that is used during rescues, and allowed kids to get a hands on experience with them in the YMCA pool during their camp.

Campers got to specifically test out scuba gear during the hands on demonstration.

The primary function of the Underwater Recovery Team is to be able to search and recover those victims who experience water accidents. They also deal with the recovery of evidence, automobiles and stolen articles.

A huge shoutout to our friends from the Buffalo Police Department for visiting our campers today and giving them a hands-on demonstration of their scuba diving equipment! 🤿 Posted by William-Emslie YMCA on Wednesday, August 9, 2023