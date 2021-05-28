Buffalo Police surprise student with new bike

Buffalo Police in the Facebook post said, 'It was a pleasure to put a smile on this man's face, who was determined to get to school no matter what.'

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Behavioral Health and Crisis Intervention Training team over at the Buffalo Police Department doesn't just handle people dealing with a mental health crisis.

They also help people with bike issues.

The Buffalo Police Department posted this on Facebook Friday, saying they noticed the pedal on one man's bike fell off.

Captain Beyer gave him a ride to school and said she would try to get his bike fixed, and the department ended up surprising him with a brand new bike.