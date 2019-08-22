BUFFALO, N.Y. — For years the City of Buffalo has talked about opening a police substation at the Broadway Market.

Well, it finally opened on Wednesday. City leaders celebrated the official opening of the substation, which will operate seven days a week.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown says he hopes the substation will encourage people to visit the Broadway Market year-round.

"It is designed to make this area of the city even safer and to make visiting the market even more attractive," he said.

The substation isn't the only change coming to the Broadway Market. Mayor Brown says more than $1 million in state funding will help give the market's outside a face lift.

