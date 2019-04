A situation that involved a SWAT team on Masten Street on the city's east side Monday ended peacefully.

Buffalo Police said one man was taken to Erie County Medical Center for an evaluation.

Police had blocked streets in the area due to Buffalo Police Department activity.

Drivers had been asked to avoid the area.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

Patient breaks through 8th floor window at ECMC

City of Tonawanda Police: woman arrested after calling 911 asking how to kill her boyfriend

Buffalo Fire respond to fire on Johnson Street