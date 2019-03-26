BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following a fatal shooting over the weekend, Buffalo Police on Tuesday said they ordered the immediate closure of The Groove Lounge & Cafe on Broadway.

A 38-year-old Buffalo man, Marquino Green of Buffalo, was fatally shot early Sunday morning in the 1200 block of Broadway.

Buffalo Police say the shooting happened shortly after 3 a.m. Green was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he died.

The shooting happened outside of Groove Lounge, which was ordered to close in July 2018 following a shooting involving an off-duty officer.

After that July shooting, 2 On Your Side sought more information from police, who said there were 25 calls for police to Groove Lounge since the beginning of 2018, at that time. There was also a deadly shooting outside the nightclub in March of 2017.

