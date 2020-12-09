Buffalo Police shoot man who attacked officer during mental health crisis call

The shooting happened around 3 p.m. in the vicinity of Genesee Street and Michigan Avenue. Police say they were responding to a mental health crisis call.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo, during a news conference, said the man was at the focus of the mental-health crisis call received just before 3 p.m. They arrived at the scene at Genesee, near Ellicott Street.

One officer was crisis-intervention trained. The man became agitated and started walking up Genesee Street. Police tried to talk him down when, according to Captain Rinaldo, the man swung his bat.

In response, the officers attempted to use pepper spray. Captain Rinaldo said pepper spray was used within a minute of officers coming to the scene.

At Genesee and Ash, the man struck a female police officer, and when he tried to swing again, the officer's partner shot the man in the abdomen.

Captain Rinaldo said the man is in critical, but stable, condition at Erie County Medical Center. He said the man received immediate help at the scene.

When asked by 2 On Your Side's Jackie Roberts about whether the shooting was an appropriate response, Rinaldo replied: "That's going to be part of the investigation."

He said police will evaluate how they responded and how they attempted to de-escalate the situation.

The officer who was struck by the bat sustained a small injury to her arm.

The Police Advisory Board responded to the shooting with a Facebook post on Saturday evening, saying that it "is aware that the BPD responded to a mental health call this afternoon (Saturday, September 12th) and this call resulted in a shooting. We will be making a formal statement about this as we learn more about the situation."

A Facebook video captured the incident.

WARNING: Video contains violence and explicit language.

The person who recorded the video can be heard on it saying that the person who was eventually shot was "swinging at cops." Shortly after, two gunshots were heard.