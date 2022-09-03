Buffalo Police trying to locate shooting victim who left ECMC

Police say William J. Morin, 23, left ECMC while receiving treatment after using a false name. He is wanted by the New York State Board of Parole for absconding.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A shooting victim left the hospital while being treated, and the Buffalo Police Department is now asking for help in finding him.

William J. Morin, 23, of Oneida Street was shot around 6 a.m. Friday on the 200 block of Urban Street, northeast of MLK Park, police said. A civilian vehicle took him to Erie County Medical Center, where he was treated for his injuries.

However, he walked out of the hospital using a false name. Morin is wanted by the New York State Board of Parole for absconding.

Morin, who police say still needs medical attention, could now be in the Rochester area, where he went to another hospital. He left that hospital before police arrived.

Anyone with information Morin or about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.