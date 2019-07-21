BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are asking for help in locating a 15-year-old girl and a 65-year-old woman in different cases.

The 15-year-old is Tatiana Flores, who is described a 5 feet, 6 inches tall and about 130 pounds. She went missing from an address on Janice Street.

Tatiana Flores

Buffalo Police

The 65-year-old woman is Minnie Santagata, who is described as 125 pounds with brown eyes. She was last seen in a black T-shirt, stretch pants and gray sneakers.

Minnie Santagata

Buffalo Police

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Flores or Santagata is asked to call 911.