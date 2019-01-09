BUFFALO, N.Y. — With so many people purchasing home surveillance cameras to protect their property, the Buffalo Police Department says people can also use them for something more.

Police say that you can help solve crimes in your neighborhood by registering those home surveillance cameras with the department through the Buffalo Safe Cams Initiative.

Here's how it works: you register your surveillance camera online with the department, giving them the location of the camera and basic contact information.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo says that information will be put into a database. If a crime occurs in that area, then officers know where the cameras are and who to contact to get the footage.

This program has been in effect for a few years, but as many new surveillance cameras are installed in homes, the department wants you to know you can register them to help solve crimes.

But when you register, you also consent that all video given to the Buffalo Police Department can be used as evidence, and you are not allowed to release any video or images to the media without contacting the police department first.

Rinaldo says if you register your camera, you should not have concerns about privacy.

"We have no access to the system, we don't get log in credentials. It doesn't suddenly become viewable by the Buffalo Police Department," Rinaldo said. "It is simply a notification that you have a system. It allows us a point of contact so that, again, if a crime is committed in the vicinity of those cameras, it allows our detectives to follow up with the person to see whether or not they have video surveillance."

Once you have registered your camera, the department will come and verify the location of the camera.

Rinaldo also said the department will only contact you if a crime took place in the vicinity of your security camera.

