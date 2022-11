Genae Favors and Jordan Favors were last seen in the 100 block of Andover in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help in locating a missing woman and 4-year-old child.

Genae is described as about 5'5" tall and weighs about 230 lbs. Jordan is about 3' tall and approximately 50 lbs.