BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Police believe Brian Richardson, 49, might be in the area of Hunter's Creek County Park near East Aurora and Wales.

Richardson is described as a White man who is 6 feet 3 inches tall. He has brown and gray hair, hazel eyes and a light beard.