BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager.

Police say Amani Adams, 17, was reported missing from an address on Hastings Avenue. No other information has been released at this time.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911.

