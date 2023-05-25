Buffalo Police searching for missing teen girl

Destiny Keller was last seen near Schiller Park in Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen.

Destiny Keller, 13,was las seen near Schiller Park in Buffalo.

She is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and about 135 pounds. She was wearing a black CHOBANI hoodie, blue navy polo shirt, khaki pants and purple, silver, and orange Nike sneakers.

Destiny is wearing hair extensions, so her hair is about shoulder length, but her natural hair is very short.