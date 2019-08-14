BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for the public's help to locate a missing boy.

14-year-old Elijah Cruz is missing from an address on Olympic Avenue. He was last seen on July 31.

Cruz is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

