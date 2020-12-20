Buffalo Police: Search warrants lead to 3 separate firearms arrests

The Buffalo Police Department says it, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, are committed to taking illegal firearms off the streets.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In an attempt to get illegal firearms off the streets, the Buffalo Police Department says three arrests have been made over the past two weeks in connection with search warrants executed by the Buffalo Police Department SWAT team and the Intelligence Unit.

According to police, the first search warrant was executed on December 7, at a residence in the 100 block of Gibson Street. Police say, Quantic Matthews,19, of Buffalo, was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm and marijuana possession.

The second search warrant was executed on December 16, in the 1400 block of Kenmore Avenue. Police say, Willie Sykes, 34, of Buffalo, was charged with felony criminal possession of a firearm and felony criminal possession of a controlled substance in the third and fourth degree. Police add that Sykes is a convicted felon.

The last search warrant was executed on December 19, in the 100 block of Ruhland Avenue. Police say, Jameel Collins, 53, of Buffalo, was charged with felony criminal possession of a weapon and felony possession of marijuana. Collins is also a convicted felon.

The Buffalo Police Department says it, along with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), are committed to taking illegal firearms off the streets of the Queen City. Police say over 100 illegal guns were confiscated this year from its partnership with ATF.