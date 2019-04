BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police are searching for a suspect in a early morning shooting.

Police responded to a shots fired call around 4:30 a.m. near Lang and Newburgh Avenues.

Police say the suspect fired at the officers several time and a foot chase ensued. Police did not fire back at the suspect and no one was hurt.

Police tell 2 On Your Side they are expanding the search to other possible locations.

The suspect is described as a black male in gray jeans and black hoodie.