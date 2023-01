Camille Krumwiede was last seen in the 500 block of Genesee Street in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are searching for a missing 48-year-old woman.

She is described as a White female, about 5'3" tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs. She has light brown hair and hazel eyes.