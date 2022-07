Bernadette Rivera was last seen leaving the area of Tioga Street in Buffalo around 8 a.m. Monday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help in locating missing a missing 50-year-old woman.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.