BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Iltahil Ahmed is described as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes. She is about 5' tall and weighs approximately 130 lbs.

Police believe she may be in East Buffalo.