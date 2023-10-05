Missing: Buffalo Police attempting to locate 17-year-old girl

Samara Rivera is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and around 120 to 130 pounds. She has dark black hair and might be in the area of Ontario Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is attempting to locate a 17-year-old girl, Samara Rivera, who has gone missing.

Samara is described as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and around 120 to 130 pounds. She has dark black hair, a light complexion, and was last seen wearing a pink top and gray pants.

Samara might be in the area of Ontario Street in the city, police said.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

**