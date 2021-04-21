Buffalo Police say teen died of asphyxia; boyfriend charged with murder

Larrinsha Johnson, 18, was killed on Saturday. Police found her body in a car. The D.A. said she was severely beaten. Her boyfriend has been charged with murder.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — When police arrived Saturday night in MLK Park, they found a gruesome scene. Larinsha Johnson, 18, was dead inside of a car.

Buffalo Police say she died of asphyxia.

"It appears that the victim was not only strangled, but severely beaten as well," said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

The suspect, according to Flynn, was her boyfriend, Mushagdusa Nankumba, 18, of Buffalo. He is charged with second-degree murder.

Buffalo Police Captain Jeff Rinaldo said the suspect was captured in the park, "We saw in this case a very quick arrest some excellent police work by the officers as well as homicide detectives bringing a very quick conclusion to that horrific case."

Johnson was a senior at MST at Seneca in Buffalo. On Wednesday, students and staff celebrated her life.

"She wanted to be a nurse, it's just incredible the things she was going to do and it's just a tragic, tragic loss," said Principal Dr. Kevin Eberle.

This homicide puts the spotlight on domestic violence among teens.

"You hear lots of times he would never do that or he would never hurt me or he would never hit me and unfortunately victims of domestics are caught by surprise where somebody doesn't ever assume that somebody is going to lay their hands on them, but then it happens one day," Rinaldo said.

"We need to bring the community together to fight it and say no this is not acceptable and not just be unconscious about the issues of young ladies and young men that they are going through," Eberle said.

