The body of a 27-year-old Buffalo man was found in the 300 block of Adams St. on July 6.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A rescue call earlier this month on Buffalo's east side has now been ruled a homicide.

Buffalo Police say they were called to the 300 block of Adams St.at around 6:30 AM on July 6. When they arrived they found a man dead. An autopsy revealed he'd been shot.

The identity of the 27-year-old victim has not been released.