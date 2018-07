A 5-year-old is dead after falling down a flight of stairs Monday afternoon, according to Buffalo Police.

Police were called to a home in the first block of Gallatin Avenue around 1:45 p.m. Detectives say the boy fell while inside his home.

The child was taken to John R. Oishei Children's Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was completed and the child's death was ruled accidental.

