BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police say a student made up a story about a possible child abduction from Future's Academy

Police were called to Future's Academy around 3pm Friday after a sixth grader claimed a man in a hoodie approached her while she was escorting a 5-6 year old child and said 'give me that child' and forcibly took the child and walked away from the school.

Several police officers searched the area going door to door looking for what was thought to be a missing child. School officials contacted parents to see if their children made it home.

After a short while, police say the sixth grader eventually admitted to making the story up.