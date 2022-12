The police department said K9 Destro was born on September 27, 2011, and officially began service on the force on September 21, 2012.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department announced Monday that one of its K9 officers that retired has died.

The police department said K9 Destro was born on September 27, 2011, and officially began service on the force on September 21, 2012.

K9 Destro and his K9 Handler John Kujawa proudly served the City of Buffalo until they retired together on June 22, 2019. K9