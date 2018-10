BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo Police responded to a reported shooting on the city's west side early Wednesday morning.

The call came in for one person shot around 4 a.m. in the 100 block of Massachusetts Avenue, between Fargo and Prospect Avenues. The WGRZ-TV photojournalist at the scene said he saw one victim who was conscious.

We've reached out to Buffalo Police for more details and will update this story as we learn more.

© 2018 WGRZ