Buffalo Police: SWAT situation ends without incident

Police say the individual surrendered and the situation ended without incident just before 4 p.m.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A SWAT situation ended peacefully Monday afternoon on Buffalo's East Side.

Buffalo Police were called to the area of Sycamore Street and Madison Street just after 3 p.m., reporting there was a barricaded person.

Police say the individual surrendered and the situation ended without incident just before 4 p.m. The individual has been taken to ECMC for an evaluation.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

Authorities were asking motorists and pedestrians to avoid the area and to use alternate routes.

BREAKING: BPD says the SWAT situation near Sycamore & Madison has ended without incident, with the individual surrendering. He has been transported to ECMC for an evaluation. No injuries reported at this time. — Buffalo Police Dept (@BPDAlerts) August 24, 2020