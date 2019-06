BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police responded after two children were struck by a vehicle at about 8 p.m. Sunday on Northland Avenue.

Police said one of the children was taken to a hospital for treatment. The ages and conditions of the kids are unknown.

Buffalo Police said there are no charges at this time.

