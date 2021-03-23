Buffalo Police reporting increase in stolen vehicles

To help combat the problem, the department says it is putting up posters in local businesses, and working to spread anti-theft information around the city.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is taking new measures to try and cut down on the number of stolen cars around the city.

Buffalo Police say they're seeing a big uptick in stolen cars.

"It's our highest crime stat in the City of Buffalo and totally preventable. Don't leave fobs in the cupholder, don't keep your cars running, and this problem will take care of itself," said E-District Police Chief Carmen Menza.